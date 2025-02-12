Malaika Arora Is "Unapologetically Fierce" In A Classy Black Pantsuit

When it comes to fashion, Malaika Arora loves to experiment with her looks. Be it traditional or Western wear, the star can don any attire with utmost perfection. The star is quite active on social media, often sharing glimpses and whereabouts of her life.

Recently, for the India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer's grand finale, the star kept it chic and glamorous in a black pantsuit by designer Mandira Wirk. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Unapologetically fierce.”. In the pictures, we can see Malaika in a black blazer featuring a deep plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. Her blazer also came with padded sleeves with a huge black rose design featured in one of the sleeves. The star paired her oversized blazer with matching black pants, exuding classy vibes. What grabbed our attention was how stylishly the star paired her black outfit with a golden bralette top beneath the blazer that added more glam to the overall look.

Malaika accessorised her look with tons of layered golden and pearl necklaces and a pair of diamond earrings and rings. For her makeup, Malaika went with her signature subtle-glam base with lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, neatly done eyebrows, winged liner, dark smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. With her wavy tresses cascading down the back, Malaika looked absolutely gorgeous.

