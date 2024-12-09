Malaika Arora In This Bling Gown Proves She's Making Beige The New Black

When Malaika Arora steps out, you know it will be a moment. For the red carpet event for Dharmatic Entertainment in Mumbai, the Bollywood star arrived and did not disappoint. She was seen in a beige concept gown that redefined contemporary sophistication with its unique design elements. The design featured a dramatic trailing cape sleeve on one side and a richly embellished sleeve on the other. The contrast of textures and silhouettes lent this red carpet look to be of gold standard. The diva known for her bold silhouettes, she lent this ruched, form-grazing gown a similar touch with a high slit on the side. If one thought the look didn't require more bling, one had never met Malaika Arora before. The accessories were a large statement neckpiece to dramatic effect and stacks of rings that one would notice only when observed closely. The heels were a neutral pick to balance the high glam the Bollywood diva brought in this gown.

Malaika Arora in the city

To complement the ensemble, Malaika opted for a hairstyle that amplified the drama-a cascade of long mermaid waves that flowed effortlessly. Her makeup was equally captivating, with metallic smokey eyes that gave a sultry edge to the look, perfectly paired with a nude glossy lip that balanced the overall appearance.

Malaika Arora in the city

Malaika Arora is out there proving that beige may just be the new black.

