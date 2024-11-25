Like The Man Who Proposed To His Girlfriend At Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert, More About The Concert Proposal Trend

Proposals are meant to be once-in-a-lifetime and people usually find innovative ways to propose to their beloved ones. From yacht dates to flash mobs, couples typically find fun and memorable setups to wow their loved ones. A man from Pune chose singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert to propose to his long-term girlfriend. In the viral video, a man can be seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend. He goes on his knees to propose on the stage amid cheers from the audience. After that, he kissed her hand and hugged her too. In the clip, Diljit was heard singing a song for the couple. He also asked the audience to applaud during the moment. The man also spoke about his love story and how he proposed to his girlfriend after being in a relationship for 13 years.

This is not the first time couples have chosen concerts for romantic moments. Back in October 2024, Shreya Ghoshal's concert became the backdrop for a heartfelt proposal. In the clip, Shreya was seen stopping her concert midway after a man expressed his desire to propose to his partner in public. The singer encouraged the man to be careful while making the proposal, as the whole stadium was watching.

The trend of proposing during a live concert is not only limited to India. It is a trending proposal choice internationally too. Taylor Swift's concerts are renowned for couples' proposals and engagements. Recently, during her Eras Tour, she spotted someone getting engaged, to which she said, “I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, ‘cause I'm pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here."

The live music, audience, and vibe of a concert surely add a spark of romance to proposals.

