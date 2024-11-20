From Diljit Dosanjh To Dua Lipa, 5 Upcoming Musical Concerts To Watch In Mumbai

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, has finally released the date of his Mumbai concert. After successfully performing in various cities, the singer will now perform in Mumbai. Not only Diljit, but many A-list artists have lined up concerts in Mumbai. The city will be a playground of many music festivals and live concerts in the next couple of months. Here's a list of all the best upcoming concerts in Mumbai.

1. Diljit Dosanjh, Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh is creating quite a stir with his back-to-back concerts for his popular Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. After shows in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, the singer has now added Mumbai to the list. The concert will be held on December 19, 2024, and the tickets for the concert will go live on November 22, 2024.

2. Dua Lipa, Feeding India Concert

The Feeding India Concert organised by Zomato will bring Dua Lipa to headline their musical fest on November 30, 2024. The show has already gained a lot of popularity and the tickets are sold out.

3. Coldplay

As part of their tour Music of the Spheres, Coldplay has announced three concerts in Mumbai in January 2025 after an eight year-long break. Although the tickets for the show are sold out, some might get a chance to snag tickets through Infinity Tickets, which will go live on November 22, 2024.

4. Karan Aujla

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is all set to begin his It Was All A Dream tour across the country. The same will be held in Mumbai on December 21st and 22nd, 2024. The tickets for the concert are already sold out.

5. Maroon 5

Maroon 5 is coming to India. The American pop-rock band will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 3, 2024. Tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow.

Grab your tickets and head to Mumbai to attend these fun concerts.

