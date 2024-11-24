Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal, Why Have One Honeymoon When You Can Enjoy Your "4th Honeymoon" In Italy?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have made a head start to yet another honeymoon destination. Yes, you heard it right. The newlywed couple packed their bags and made their way to their "4th honeymoon" to celebrate their "5th month (versary)" in Firenze, Tuscany in Italy amidst fun, food and nothing but good vibes. Is this the start of a new relationship trend where you don't settle for one massive honeymoon but instead enjoy multiple mini honeymoons?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are quite the globe trotters. After the Philippines and a trip to the USA, the couple found a new destination to travel to enjoy their marital bliss - in Italy. They were seen enjoying cafe-hopping in the quaint town of Florence by the cobbled streets. Just like Sonakshi and Zaheer, you too can indulge your taste buds with a delicious meal in Firenze at the Steakhouse Da Aldone, Trattoria dall'Oste, Osteria Vecchio Cancello, Gustarium Firenze, Trattoria Za Za and more.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had flown to Italy to attend the launch of DIVIANA in Milan. The luxury design and furniture brand that churns out contemporary made in India pieces recently opened its doors to customers. Hence, since Sonakshi and Zaheer were in Italy for business they decided to stay on and explore the country for leisure and celebrate their five-month anniversary while exploring the Italian locale of Firenze in Florence, the capital city of the Tuscany region.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's "5th month (versary)" on their "4th honeymoon" exploring Tuscany, Italy is probably one way to enjoy continued marital bliss. Is this what being forever in a honeymoon phase looks like?

