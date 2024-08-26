Get Into Sharvari Wagh's 'Alpha State Of Mind' When You Follow The Dos And Don'ts Of Kettle Bell Exercise

Sharvari Wagh broke a sweat with a kettle bell in hand at the gym on a Monday

Sharvari Wagh started the week on a positive note when she broke a sweat at the gym with a kettle bell weight in hand. The actress, who has quite a reputation for switching up her workout routine to keep things interesting, tried the kettle bell workout this time around. Sharvari shared a carousel post with multiple pictures of her aggressively posing while lifting her kettle weight in one hand and sweating profusely. All this while looking like a million bucks in an ivory gym bralette and a pair of black workout dolphin shorts.

Drawing inspiration from Sharvari's new gym buddy the kettle bell, here's a list of dos and don'ts to keep in mind while doing a kettle bell workout.

Dos

Do select the proper kettle bell weight before starting off the workout. For starters, a lighter kettle bell is recommended. Make it a point to learn the kettle bell workout moves before attempting to workout with it; such as the kettle bell swing, Turkish half getup, the squat with shoulder press and more. Kettle bells with their horn-shaped handles and weighted bells should be allowed to be swung and moved in multiple directions that increases one's range of motion.

Don'ts

Don't lift the kettle bell like a dumbbell. One should make it a point to not lift a kettle bell like a dumbbell in a curling motion. Don't slack on your form while working out with a kettle bell as it is important to maintain the proper and prescribed technique. Don't underestimate the kettle bell workout because the greatest athletes are able to get in a good workout with a kettle bell in a very short time.

Trust Sharvari Wagh to deliver a winning workout routine with a kettle ball in hand while channelling her "alpha state of mind".

