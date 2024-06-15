Like Sanya Malhotra Experienced Magic In London, Soak In The City's Culture With These 5 Activities

Sanya Malhotra has paused her work commitments for a well-deserved vacation. She is presently spending her time in the busy streets of London. For now, we are happy to get sneak peeks from her Instagram Stories, although we await pictures and videos from her holiday album. In her latest entry, the actress paid a visit to The Duke of York's Theatre. A poster of Jamie Lloyd's stage play Romeo and Juliet, featuring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers was also visible. Before that, Sanya offered a glimpse of The National Library too.

Like Sanya Malhotra, if you wish to take a trip to London, you can enjoy these cultural activities there.

1. National History Museum

Expect almost all your questions about the planet to be answered when you visit the National History Museum. Engaging displays of wildlife space, forgotten civilisations, important missions and dinosaur remains will enable you to see the world in a different light.

2. Victoria and Albert Museum

The largest British museum is a treasure trove of antique items and art. Rich in history, culture, and decorative arts, the V&A Museum is an apt place for history lovers. You can also witness many temporary exhibitions here.

3. The Tate & Tate Modern

For some artistic inspiration, visit this leading European art gallery The Tate & Tate Modern. The Tate is bestowed with the country's National Collection of Art, dating back to the 1500s. The Tate Modern features impressive contemporary art elements.

4. Shakespeare's Globe

If you are a literature lover, you cannot skip this place. It is an identical reconstruction of the theatre where William Shakespeare performed his plays. Besides boasting architectural brilliance, you can witness several world-class stage plays of the iconic playwright.

5. National Portrait Gallery

This art gallery houses a vast collection of portrait paintings, sculptures, and miniatures of legendary personalities. You are free to admire the photographs and negatives dating back to the 1800s till the present era. Portrait prints, caricatures and drawings can be found too.

