Like Pooja Hegde On A Birthday Getaway, 5 Luxurious Resorts To Stay At On Your Next Sri Lanka Holiday

Pooja Hegde is one big travel junkie, and her Instagram profile is proof. The star recently turned 34 and celebrated her birthday in Sri Lanka. Pooja shared snippets of her vacation in Sri Lanka on Instagram, showing how she enjoyed her day enjoying the beauty of the country while bringing in her big day. In the pictures, we can see a snapshot of a beautiful resort she's staying in. In another video, we can see her “birthday guests” arriving, who are none other than dragon lizards. Just like Pooja, if you too are planning a getaway to Sri Lanka, we have listed some of the luxurious resorts to stay in. Take a look!

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's "Long Italian Summer Dinner" At The Grotta Palazzese Should Be On Your Bucket List Too

Luxurious To Stay In Sri Lanka

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is nestled around a coconut plantation, a golden crescent beach and beautiful Indian Ocean views. Escape to this naturally exclusive hideaway for an exotic getaway and beach life with easy access to iconic cultural sites and stunning natural parks. The cost of staying per day at this hotel is Rs 20,000.

Uga Chena Huts

Set amidst the golden dunes and the lush greenery in Yala, Sri Lanka, Uga Chena Huts is one of the best places to stay. The hotel is surrounded by tropical jungles and lakes. The hotel offers cosy huts are luxurious private cabins that offer awe-inspiring views. This place is a bit costly and is priced at Rs 77,000 per night.

The Kingsbury Hotel

Located in the capital city of Colombo, the Kingsbury Hotel is the most sought-after five-star hotel, ideal for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel guarantees a luxurious and comfortable stay. It offers easy access to top tourist attractions like One Galle Face shopping mall and Colombo City Centre. The cost of staying per day at this hotel is Rs 11,000.

Amaranthe Bay Resort

This resort is located at the edge of a slow meandering Pillaikulan Aru, a sentinel of luxury in a stunning landscape of calming sunrises and sunsets. The place offers you a comfortable and unforgettable stay. The cost of a stay at this place varies between Rs 9,000 to 11,000 per night.

Shangri-La Hambantota

This hotel offers spacious rooms that create a sense of privacy and relaxation. One can enjoy the finest authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. The different Artisan Village showcases the local craftsmen and allows guests to engage in different activities. The stay per day here costs around Rs 13,000.

Planning a trip to Sri Lanka? Looks like we have got you covered.

Also Read: Like Pooja Hegde's Forest Hike, 5 Adventurous Things To Do In Washington