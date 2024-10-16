Like Hania Aamir In UK, 5 Stores In London's Camden Market That Promise The Ultimate Shopping Experience

It looks like travelling is one of the most favourite things for Hania Aamir to do. The star, who loves to show her unfiltered self to her fans, recently shared snippets of her travel diaries on Instagram. In the series of pictures, we see Hania strolling around the streets of London. To explore the city, the actress went on a shopping spree at one of the most famous locations, Camden Market. Camden Market is a street market famous for many attractions like vibrant music performances, rich culture, authentic cuisine, and fashionable shops. Just like Hania, if you too wish to shop at Camden Market, here are a few shops you should not miss.

1. Cyberdog

Cyberdog is a must-visit place to visit in Camden Market. It is known for its futuristic and cyberpunk-inspired fashion, with a focus on neon colours and bold eye-catching designs. Apart from clothing and accessories, the store also sells electronic music and rave-related items.

2. Offspring

This small and trendy store is located at the heart of the market. The shop is filled with vibrant graffiti murals and features a variety of clothes and accessories for men and women. Overall, this place is ideal to find fashionable, affordable items.

3. Namaste

This store is adorned with intricate tapestries and colourful paintings of Hindu gods and goddesses. It is filled with hand-carved wooden statues, meditation cushions, and a giant collection of books on yoga and spirituality. It also has a beautiful jewellery collection, which will make you fall in love with the store.

4. E&E

It is an exclusive boutique jewellery store. Located next to the bridge overlooking Regent's Canal, this shop is known for its unique and high-quality designs. From sterling silver rings to freshwater pearls and gemstones, this shop has something for everyone.

5. Soso Retro

Love all things old-fashioned? Then this store is a must-visit for you. This shop specialises in vintage and retro items from different decades. From a wide collection of 60s mugs to a 30s rotary telephone, one will find antique items here.

Planning a shopping spree to Camden Market? It looks like we have got you covered.

