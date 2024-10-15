Dogs Can Now Get Their Paws On Point With The Launch Of Pet Crocs For Dogs To Match Their Humans

American footwear company Crocs enjoys a global fanbase, thanks to its variety of colours, comfortable material and unique designs. The brand's widespread popularity extends to even celebrities across the world. Now, the famous shoe company is expanding its offerings to cater to a new audience i.e. pets. On October 9, Crocs teased the launch of Pet Crocs, a canine-specific version of their iconic clogs. The company has collaborated with BARK, a manufacturer of dog toys and a subscription service provider for pet products, to design this new line of dog shoes.

Crocs claims that the idea to launch Pet Crocs was sparked by high demand from fans for dog shoes, as reported by People magazine. The company decided to bring this novel concept to life after being bombarded with pictures of animals wearing their footwear. The new Pet Crocs collection for furry companions will be launched on Croc Day, October 23. On this date, dog owners can explore the new line of footwear on Crocs' official website.

Similar to the Crocs footwear designed for humans, Pet Crocs will be super comfortable and durable. They feature holes for the Crocs logo and Jibbitz charms as well. The shoes are designed to fit dogs weighing up to 80 pounds and will be available in three sizes: small, medium and large. The two types of Pet Crocs set to be unveiled on October 23 are the Pink Dragon Fruit and Green Slime models, which will cost $50, which is approximately Rs 4,000.

On the launch day, pet parents can even buy a matching pair of Classic Lined Clogs for themselves to twin with their furry friends. How cool is that? Croc's new initiative seems to be an all-inclusive choice that brings humans and animals together.



