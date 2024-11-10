Like Hania Aamir, Bookmark These 5 Places To Visit In Montreal In Canada

Hania Aamir's Instagram account looks like another travel mood board. The Pakistani actress is a big travel enthusiast and loves to explore different countries. The star chat pictures of a recent trip to Montréal in Canada. In the pictures, we can see Hania exploring the city whilst enjoying your favourite food. If, like Hania, you wish to visit Montréal, we have listed five must-visit places in the city. Take a look:

Also Read: Sip Your Way Through This Southampton Vineyard Trail Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In New York

1. Old Porter Of Montreal

The Old Port of Montreal is a recreational tourism site that offers various leisure activities to the visitors. The place contains delightful terraces, an urban beach, and one of the loveliest skating rinks in the country.

2. Mount Royal Park

This park is one of Montreal's largest green spaces. It is a great place for admiring a wide range of flora and fauna. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, one can enjoy some peaceful time here to relax and rejuvenate.

3. Old Montreal

This is a historic neighbourhood in Canada with a charming Parisian flair. While you are here, check out the Bonsecours market for some shopping and stroll around St. Paul Street to admire the beauty of this place. This place will teach you a lot about its history and beautiful architecture.

4. Notre-Dame Basilica

Another must-visit place to visit here is Notre-Dame Basilica. It is Montreal's oldest Catholic church, built in 1656, and is known for its intricately designed interior that is related to the history of this city.

5. Biodome De Montreal

For all the animal and nature lovers, the Biodome offers an immersive visit through 5 ecosystems of America, where animals and plants can be observed. This peaceful place is a perfect spot for a family outing.

Planning a trip to Montréal, it looks like we got covered.

Also Read: David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Dined At This Beautiful Hotel In France In The Middle Of A Vineyard