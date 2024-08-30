Like Neha Dhupia On Her Birthday Vacation On The Island, Family-Friendly Things To Do In Maldives

Neha Dhupia spent a golden summer getaway in Maldives with her kids and parents

Neha Dhupia brought in her birthday with all her loved ones in the Maldives. The Bad Newzz actress had a sun kissed time accompanied by her husband, Angad Bedi, her parents and their kids Mehr and Guriq Dhupia Bedi. The actress, who turned 44 this year, spent cherished memories with her family amidst the sun, sand and sky. Beyond swimming, they were watching the sun go down the horizon, spending beach time together and more. Neha shared a carousel post of postcard-worthy pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Only because the rest is still unwritten .... Feel it , live it , love it ..." along with heart, sea, sun and flower emojis.

Also Read: When At Yas Island In Abu Dhabi, Here's Where Neha Dhupia Recommends You Should Go With Your Kids

Family-Friendly Maldives Activities

Following in Neha Dhupia's trail, here's a list of family-friendly things one can do on a beach vacation in the Maldives.

1. Boat At Sunset

For starters, one of the best things to do would be to go out boating during the golden pre-sunset hours and spend time watching the sun go down the horizon just like Neha and Angad did.

2. Get A Swim In

A mother-daughter swim in the pool like Neha with her daughter Mehr is a good bonding activity when you're out on a vacation.

3. Get Album-Worthy Pictures Clicked With Your Young Ones

Just like Neha Dhupia's parents Babli and Pradip Singh Dhupia with their grandson Guriq, you too can get memorable pictures with the young ones in your family.

4. Always Pose For Mom-Daughter Candid Selfies

Neha and her mother Babli didn't miss the chance to click a selfie by the beach and so shouldn't you.

5. Lounge On Hammocks And Get In Some Playtime With The Kids

Spending a chill afternoon lounging by the beachside on a hammock as the little ones play in the white sands is a fabulous idea. So hop onto the hammock and play with your kids, just like Neha and Guriq.

6. Smile Wide For Pictures That'll Become Cherished Memories

Posing for memorable pictures with your parents, partner are always a great idea just like Neha did with Angad and her dad.

7.Get Your Kids' Hands And Feet Dirty In The Sand During Beach-Side Fun

Like Neha, take your kids out on the beach to get their hands and feet soiled in the sands to make beach memories for a lifetime.

Trust Neha Dhupa and family to give us beach vacay goals on a Friday like none other.

Also Read: Take Cues From Neha Dhupia's Family Vacation In Dubai To Enjoy These 5 Fun-Filled Activities