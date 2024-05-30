Like Mouni Roy's Summer Vacation By The Seaside, Visit These Top 5 Beaches In Bali

Like Mouni Roy's Seaside Summer, Visit These Top 5 Beaches In Bali

Mouni Roy is back from her Bali trip with a bunch of memories. In a montage shared on Wednesday, Mouni documented her time at the Indonesian wonderland. From swaying on the famous Bali Swing to floating in the waters to strolling on the sandy beaches, she had the time of her life. Her postcards also featured sneak peeks of the pristine greenery the island is bestowed with. A visit to the bamboo hut structures, swirly cobbled stairs, vibrant nightlife, illuminated restaurants, and many more outings completed Mouni's fun-filled vacation with her girlfriends. “In a quiet moment after a crazy day some Bali recap… miss miss,” she captioned the post.

Bali is known for its beautiful beaches and like Mouni, these are the top five hotspots you cannot afford to miss when in the Land Of Gods.

1. Jimbaran Bay

If you are an adventure-seeker then do not skip this beach. There are umpteen water sports to try out including jet skiing, parasailing, snorkelling, banana boat rides, and scuba diving. Treat yourself to Indonesia's traditional dance and music at the Bay or opt for a relaxing massage session.

2. Kelingking Beach

A 30-minute boat ride from Bali will take you to Kelingking Beach. Wear comfortable shoes as you need to walk a steep path before the breathtaking scenery of the coastal spot welcomes you. Click some great photos that will be cherished for a lifetime.

3. Sanu

An ideal touristy place for trying delicious seafood and local cuisines, Sanu is a paradise for foodies. There are plenty of rustic resorts from where you can admire the seaside views. The markets also offer an amazing shopping experience.

4. Virgin Beach

The Virgin Beach is famous for its long stretch of white sand. The ruffling blue waters and lush green forest paint a lovely contrasting picture. You can indulge in several underwater activities or simply soak in Vitamin D for a sun tan.

5. Melasti Beach

Looking for a quieter beach outing, minus the crowd? Then Melasti Beach must be in your travel itinerary. The tranquillity of the place will help you unwind and relax. A temple located further contributes to the serene atmosphere. Witness the stunning limestone capes and colourful sunsets here.

