Like Hrithik Roshan, We Know The Pain Of Post-Holiday Weight. 4 Tips To Follow

Hritik Roshan is back from his vacation

There are a few telltale signs that you've had the most incredible vacation: sand in the crannies of your luggage, a camera roll full of snapshots and returning home a few kilos heavier. With exciting cuisines and interesting eateries to explore, vacations and diets simply aren't meant to co-exist and no one's tastebuds should have to pay the price. Arriving home rounder is bound to happen, even to the best of us. Yes, even to Hrithik Roshan. The Bollywood superstar recently vacationed in Argentina with his partner Saba Azad, from where the two shared numerous selfies. Now back at his base, Hrithik took to Instagram to share very different transformation photos of his physique from before his vacation and after it. The pictures see him looked ripped in the gym before he jetted off and in the next, slightly different when he came out of the pool. He captioned it, "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym."

Although Hrithik's holiday didn't do too much damage to his toned physique, the fitness entrepreneur isn't leaving anything to chance, which is why the gym is featuring high on his list of post-vacation priorities. At some point or the other, we've all put our regular exercise and diets on the back-burner when on a holiday or during the festive season. Trudging back to reality can feel especially difficult when you've packed on a few pounds. However, by following the right weight-loss regime post your holidays, it's very possible to get back into shape without extreme measures.

4 Weight-Loss Tips To Follow Post Your Vacation

1. Make Your Lifestyle Routine A Priority

Through a disciplined diet and frequent workouts, make your lifestyle routine a priority rather than an after-thought when you get back from your holiday. That way, you can transition back to reality much more smoothly.

2. Sleep And Water Is Important Too

Ensure you are getting adequate sleep and hydrating well once you're home to allow the body to recover completely. Lack of sleep can directly affect your eating habits and make you prone to eating more processed foods. Ditto for dehydration. So keep it in check by sleeping enough and getting in enough glasses on a daily basis.

3. Don't Overdo It

It's natural to feel as if you need to exercise doubly hard once you're home. Avoid that completely as it can increase the risk of an injury, which will set you back. Instead, start training light and slowly build intensity over days and weeks to allow your body to transition. Once comfortable, you can get back to really breaking a sweat.

4. Let Go Of The Guilt

Most importantly, don't feel guilty about coming home heavier than when you went. You don't go on vacation every week so it's important to embrace it when you do. It's also important to have the right approach to one's lifestyle on vacation to build a healthy relationship of the body and mind with diet and exercise. Guilt has no place in a healthy lifestyle so don't let it affect the decisions you're making with your body.

