Advertisement

Like For Diljit Dosanjh, A Trip To Abu Dhabi Is Incomplete Without A Visit To The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

For his Dil-Luminati tour in Abu Dhabi, Diljit Dosanjh visited the famous sites like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Like For Diljit Dosanjh, A Trip To Abu Dhabi Is Incomplete Without A Visit To The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Like For Diljit, A Trip To Abu Dhabi Is Incomplete Without This Visit

Diljit Dosanjh is always on the run, from India to Canada and Abu Dhabi. The actor-singer is busy with his Dil-Luminati tour 2024. For his upcoming show, the singer is in Abu Dhabi, but before the show, Diljit is leaving no chance to explore the city. In his recent Instagram post, Diljit was seen visiting the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Just like Diljit, if you too wish to visit Abu Dhabi, we have listed a few most prominent sites to visit here. Take a look! 

Also Read: Sip Your Way Through This Southampton Vineyard Trail Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In New York

  1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

This mosque is one of the world's largest and was a vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. The beautifully constructed mosque is built of marble halls, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, marble mosaic artwork, and reflective pools. Just like Diljit, people from all over the world visit this popular site. 

  1. Louvre Abu Dhabi

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a popular art museum. This place is for all the art lovers, as it displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance from ancient times to the contemporary era. 

  1. Qasar Al Watan

Another incredible landmark to visit in Abu Dhabi is Qasar Al Watan. This palace offers the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage. The place is gorgeous with intricately decorated artistic designs and architecture of the Arab culture. 

  1. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a theme park located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This amusement park is worth visiting for all the adventure enthusiasts, as it features many thrilling rides. From fascinating rides to super fun activities along with riding a Ferrari, this place has a lot to offer. 

  1. Emirates Heritage Village

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit Dosanjh Travel, Diljit Dosanjh Tour
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com