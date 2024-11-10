Like For Diljit Dosanjh, A Trip To Abu Dhabi Is Incomplete Without A Visit To The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Diljit Dosanjh is always on the run, from India to Canada and Abu Dhabi. The actor-singer is busy with his Dil-Luminati tour 2024. For his upcoming show, the singer is in Abu Dhabi, but before the show, Diljit is leaving no chance to explore the city. In his recent Instagram post, Diljit was seen visiting the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Just like Diljit, if you too wish to visit Abu Dhabi, we have listed a few most prominent sites to visit here. Take a look!

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

This mosque is one of the world's largest and was a vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. The beautifully constructed mosque is built of marble halls, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, marble mosaic artwork, and reflective pools. Just like Diljit, people from all over the world visit this popular site.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a popular art museum. This place is for all the art lovers, as it displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance from ancient times to the contemporary era.

Qasar Al Watan

Another incredible landmark to visit in Abu Dhabi is Qasar Al Watan. This palace offers the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage. The place is gorgeous with intricately decorated artistic designs and architecture of the Arab culture.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a theme park located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This amusement park is worth visiting for all the adventure enthusiasts, as it features many thrilling rides. From fascinating rides to super fun activities along with riding a Ferrari, this place has a lot to offer.

Emirates Heritage Village

Located at 38 km from Abu Dhabi International Airport, Heritage Village is a reconstructed Arab village situated near Marina Mall. One can shop at an old-world souk, visit traditional homes, or even watch craftspeople work here.

