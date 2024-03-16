Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Shanaya Kapoor Was As Boho Chic As It Gets For Anamika Khanna's AK OK Show

Shanaya Kapoor Checks All The Right Boxes As The Perfect Muse For Anamika Khanna

Shanaya Kapoor's wardrobe never fails to give us a perfect amalgamation of traditional grandeur and modern spice. In the fashion world, Shanaya has rightly established herself as a trailblazer. Therefore, all eyes were upon her as she turned showstopper for Anamika Khanna's AK OK at Lakme Fashion Week. The brand's language simply put redefines unfiltered silhouettes that have a life of their own. Shanaya Kapoor donning a cross between a shirt and kurta as a dress with boots was quite like that. The ensemble, an Anamika Khanna creation after all though, would not be complete without the signature embroidered motifs. There's more to Shanaya Kapoor's boho edge, not just with her boots but also with her voluminous curls and smokey makeup.

The last time, Shanaya Kapoor turned showstopper was for Arpita Mehta at the prestigious fashion event. She was an epitome of grace, glitz and glamour as she walked the ramp in a six-yard wonder. She wore a bright lemon-yellow saree. The neatly pleated drape was heavily embellished with overall sequin work. Sparkling like a night sky, Shanaya styled the drape with a tube-neck blouse, giving a modern twist to the traditional pick. Her soft makeup with the dewy highlight, rosy cheek tint and a dash of pink glossy lips complemented her attire perfectly.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Shines Brighter Than The Stars In A Falguni Shane Peacock Saree

In 2022, Shanaya Kapoor made her ramp debut along with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The diva turned showstopper for Bollywood's favourite Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The designer unveiled his collection Diffuse, which was all about the right amount of glamour with popping and vibrant hues. While displaying the collection, Shanaya rested faith in the maximal glam, as she rocked the ramp in a beautiful metallic-toned gown. The figure-hugging number radiated bluish-purple tones. Embellished with colourful mirror-work, the outfit featured a backless style that accentuated the entire look. The cut-out detailing around her midriff region added the oomph element. Her nude glam and loosened tresses perfectly suited the showstopper look.

Shanaya Kapoor's showstopper style has occupied a special place in our lookbook.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Is The Leading Lady Of Ridhi Mehra's Exquisite Bridal Couture Collection, Safarnama