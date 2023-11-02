Kylie Jenner's Two-Toned Gown For WSJ Event Is A Chic Twist To Red-Carpet Dressing

Kylie Jenner's two-toned gown is a chic twist to red-carpet dressing

No introduction is needed for Kylie Jenner who has graced our Instagram with impeccable fashion, beauty content, and endless makeup videos. Her clothing brand Khy also was recently launched and received much love. The diva recently received the award for this year's brand innovator at the WSJ Magazine Awards function. For this memorable occasion, the beauty wore a stunning strapless two-toned gown and looked breathtaking. The tube gown featured a fitted bodice in black which accentuated Kylie's well-toned body and extended into a deep brown trail. Kylie wore nude makeup with coral-tone cheek tint, nude lip gloss, and a dash of kohl in the eyes. Her accessories included a pair of gold earrings.

Kylie Jenner's uber-chic and bold dressing has won her many fans. She picked a strapless mini dress in black from her label Khy and looked super stylish. The leather mini dress had a bodycon fit with a zipper at the front and side pockets to go with the look. She completed the look with a pair of pointed black heels, black nails, and a lot of glam.

Another outfit from Kylie Jenner's Khy that caught our attention was a collared midi dress. The midi dress featured a zipper at the front with daring side slits and gold zippers to add a dramatic edge to the outfit. She teamed it with a pair of hot red pointed heels to add a charming contrast to her all-black look.

Kylie Jenner is a pro fashionista. Do we need any more proof.

