Kylie Jenner's 'Cosmic' Avatar In Sheer Floral Ensemble Exudes Romance

Kylie Jenner, a true-blue fashionista, is redefining modern glamour with yet another Instagram post. She shared beautiful photos captioned "cosmic girl" with the serene beach in the backdrop.

A "cosmic" blend of elegance and sensuality, Kylie's body-hugging mini dress is the centerpiece of the post. The intricate floral lace embroidery against a nude mesh makes the essence of the outfit. The strapless dress hugs her body perfectly, with the white floral embellishments adding a sense of delicate modesty to the otherwise sheer fabric.

Blurring the lines between lingerie and outerwear, she didn't just wear the ensemble but became the muse for the outfit by designer Lou de Bètoly.

Kylie Jenner looks surreal in a white ensemble. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

She chose a pair of matching thigh-high stockings, featuring the same sheer material used for the dress and the lace detailing on its edge. This little addition takes the simple statement dress up a moment.

Letting the dress be the centerpiece, Jenner accessorized the dress with minimal accessories. She wore elegant pearl dangling earrings - simple yet elegant enough to complement the dress without being too overpowering.

Her hair is tied in a sleek, low bun, giving the look an overall polished finish. For the makeup, she chose go for a dewy makeup look with cheeks sculpted perfectly and a touch of gloss on the lips. Defined brows and body glow gave the look a majestic touch.

Set against two distinct backdrops, both of which amplified the look, makes her outfit look even more beautiful. In some photos, Jenner is seen against a sunlit stone wall, casting soft shadows on the dress which bring out the texture of the lace and other details of the dress. The tropical beach as the backdrop, in other images, serves luxury vibes.

The 27-year-old never misses a beat when it comes to pushing fashion boundaries, and this look is no exception.

Fans are in awe of the look, and some speculate that she has "eloped" with her boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet. And if this is a look for a date - she slayed!