Kriti Sanon's Rs 18K Masaba Gupta Saree With A Floral Blouse Is A Fresh Take On Festive Fashion

Kriti Sanon creates spring magic in blush pinksaree with a floral blouse

Kriti Sanon's ethnic fashion has been raising the style bar higher and higher at each of her public appearances. The actress has an impeccable fashion sense and it can be seen from her gorgeous sarees. From shimmery sequined picks to stellar silk ones, the National Award awardee is totally on a roll. For a recent event, Kriti donned a pastel pink drape from House of Masaba and took our breath away. The breezy saree featured narrow patti borders with abstract designs which the actress teamed with a short-sleeve floral blouse in yellow and green. For accessories, the diva wore a traditional necklace, and a stack of gold bangles. Tying her mane in a sleek manner, Kriti wore dewy makeup with shimmery contours, a dash of kohl in the eyes, ample mascara, and a rosy lip tint.

For recent Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, Kriti Sanon left no stone unturned by adding a festive charm to her dress. She draped a deep blue bandhani saree from Nritya Bajaj's label. The printed saree featured delicate prints in a vibrant colour palette at the pallu and the borders. Kriti's printed short-sleeved blouse complemented the attire well. For accessories, she wore an oxidised choker necklace, a stack of metal bangles, a pair of studs and carried a silver clutch. Her neatly braided look included kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery contours, and a nude lip tint.

For the National Award ceremony held in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon, who won an award for Mimi, looked phenomenal in a custom-made Manish Malhotra. The ivory-coloured saree had gold motifs, zari work, and patti borders with a multi-coloured pastel pallu. She teamed the drape with a short-sleeved blouse. For accessories, she picked a matching potli bag, gold earrings and a kada. Her minimal makeup included a dash of kohl, a nude lip tint, and endless charm. She tied her tresses in a sleek bun.

Kriti Sanon's ethnic looks have a dedicated soft corner in our hearts.

