Kriti Sanon's Ganapath Training Included Boxing And Weighted Squats For A Fit Physique

Kriti's Hardcore Training For Ganapath Included Boxing, Squats And More

Kriti Sanon's penchant for a relatable workout regimen is a given but trust the actress to go the extra mile to achieve those targets. Her determination toward her fitness journey will motivate you to hit the gym. With a mix of HIIT workouts and core training, Kriti has maintained a balance between it all. Recently her trainer Karan Sawhney gave us a BTS glimpse into the hardcore training for the movie Ganapath. Her prep for her first action movie was solid enough to set fitness goals. He posted a video of Kriti's workout on Instagram and wrote, "We applied the French contrast training method for a period of over 4 months where even blood, sweat and tears wasn't enough. From doing 6 am sessions (before a 12 hour shoot day) to even night sessions. We didn't stop."

In the video, Kriti performed multiple formats of workouts that majorly focused on muscle strengthening. The actress did lunges on a highway using heavy stones. This form helps in improving thigh muscles and makes the movement even better.

In another exercise, Kriti did a variation of low and high planks which basically helps to improve balance and also helps to strengthen the core.

Another addition to her routine was jumping squats. It is comparatively a faster movement that not only helps in focusing on the glutes but also improves leg and thigh muscles.

We all are familiar with what crunches are but Kriti's version of crunches on an exercise ball will make you want to notch up your fitness game. With focus on the abdomen, this exercise will make you sweat.

Leg press was another form she did that helped in improving the thigh muscles. Her progress with her fitness journey is only getting better.

To add more variation to her routine, she did a Russian twist with weights. This workout eventually helps in targeting love handles and tones the body.

She also did boxed with her trainer to improve her overall body strength and movement. Other exercises also included weighted squats, deadlifts and ropes. These exercises help in focusing on the glutes, arm muscles and core.

Kriti Sanon is hitting it right with her fitness game and here's proof.