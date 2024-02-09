Kriti Sanon Shines Not In Sparkles But Her Unique Styling Of Leather Cargo Pants For This Film Launch

Kriti Sanon gives leather weather a warm welcome

Kriti Sanon's style never leaves her side. Be it attending a traditional ceremony or making a public appearance, her sartorial choices speak for the actress. At the special screening of Kriti's latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she continues being the absolute trendsetter she is with her casual chic outfit. Kriti kept it minimal with a sleek black tank top that came with a sweetheart neckline and noodle straps and was edgy with her choice of cargo pants. Not your usual cargos but a pair of slouchy leather ones in olive green featuring multiple pockets. She teamed up the basic outfit with grey loose-fitted cargo joggers featuring ample pockets and a metallic finish. Minimal accessories and dewy-glam makeup sealed her edy avatar.

For one of the events recently, the actress was spotted in a rani pink saree that transformed her into a desi Barbie with undeniable elegance. The plain saree received a touch of bling with sequin work along the borders. Adding a modern twist, the fashionista paired the saree with a chic blouse.

There's a favourite for cargo pants for this stylish actress. Previously, the star stepped out in a pastel co-ord set that was anything but basic. The green base adorned with grey and pink floral prints created a striking colour contrast. Kriti paired the sassy strapless corset top with matching cargo pants. Opting for beige boots, she kept it minimal yet impactful.

Kriti Sanon can swing the ethnic or the edgy way and still look just as chic.

