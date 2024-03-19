Kiara Advani Could Easily Pass Off As An Ice Princess On The Red Carpet In This Pastel Blue Gown

Kiara Could Pass Off As An Ice Princess On The Red Carpet In This Gown

Kiara Advani's unique ability to literally pull off everything has been taking over the fashion world. Give Kiara a body-sculpting number and she can do wonders. At an awards ceremony held recently in Mumbai, Kiara gave her nod to creative cutouts to notch up her red-carpet style. Her signature style leans towards figure-grazing fits and yet again she made a case for the same in an aqua-blue gown. From her wardrobe of alluring glam fits, she picked a beautiful strapless number that came with oomph-oozing cutouts on the front. The corset details were complemented by a cinched style at the waist. Kiara can pull off any trend with utmost grace and ease and this look was just another addition to her lookbook. The feminine form of the look was portrayed by the thigh-high slit and the trail on the side. With bold winged eyeliner, glossy lips and a neat, sophisticated bun, Kiara proved that you can never go wrong with glowy glam.

Kiara Advani's monochrome-dominated wardrobe has always managed to create a statement. Previously, the actress revived Barbiecore in the most stunning way. In a strapless pink gown, Kiara yet again played muse to all fashion enthusiasts. Her penchant for clean silhouettes is a given and this Barbie-inspired look made a case for the same. From the plunging neckline to the mermaid-like fit, she served a top-notch look. Her beauty glam matched the Barbiecore aesthetic, setting the trend for summer already.

