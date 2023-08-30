Kiara Advani And Kareena Kapoor's Minimal Makeup Magic From Sidharth Malhotra And Karisma Kapoor's Lens

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani make a strong case for minimal makeup

A dewy base paired with nude matte lips is turning out to be the latest trailblazer in the makeup world. While the dewy base gives a natural finish to the skin, nude matte lips have become a go-to step to create a flawless no-make-up makeup look. It surely looks like the latest favourite of Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani too. The Good Newwz actresses are making the headlines after speculations about them collaborating on-screen have set the internet ablaze. On Wednesday, Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor and Kiara's beloved husband Sidharth Malhotra hinted at their exciting upcoming project. But their almost similar-looking Instagram stories are to be blamed for sparking the rumours.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan doing her makeup. Bebo created a classic no-make-up makeup look as she paired her dewy base with blushed cheeks. Perfect contouring gave her that chiselled look. Generously highlighted temples gave her a glowy look. She applied white kajal in her lower water line and smudged kohl on her eyelid giving her a subtle smokey look. Gorgeous arched brows were paired with add-on lashes. Nude matte lips were the final touch to her glam. A messy high ponytail with curled ends completed it all.

In Sidharth Malhotra's picture, Kiara Advani's glam looked like healthy skin goals. In the click, the actress was seen on some set, posing for the camera. Kiara's dewy base gave her lustrous skin. The actress ditched blush and contouring and simply went with a subtle bronzer for her forehead. What was left of the glaze was added by the generous highlighter. Perfectly arched bushy brows were paired with wispy lashes. White kohl in her lower water line and light neutral palette eyeshadow completed her eye makeup. Nude pink demi-matte lips were the final touch to her glam. She tied her hair in a middle-parted low bun. Kiara carried this look on an oversized colour-blocked shirt.

We can't wait for Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani to make these collaboration rumours official.

