Khushi Kapoor's Covergirl Style Comes In All Shades Of Glam Chic

Khushi Kapoor never fails to make a stylish case with her stunning fashion sense, and about time, and now, she proved that she is a big-time fashionista. The 24-year-old actress delivered back-to-back winning sartorial moments in her latest cover shoot, and we love every bit of it.

At first glance, Khushi kept it fancy and vibrant in a blue lacy bra that accentuated her curves just fine. The star topped it with a crochet mesh tank top and matching embellished skirt. Her skirt came with multi-coloured floral accents that added more charm to her look. She accessorised her look with black and white loafers from Christian Louboutin and a chunky pendant and necklace. The star completed her look with a subtle base, brown lids, wispy lashes, loose wavy tresses and pink lips.

The star made sure to leave the fashion police stunned with her impeccable fashion choice. In another cover look, the star ditches vibrant colours and opts for a classic black outfit. In the pictures, we can see Khushi posing for the camera in a black woollen jumpsuit from the shelves of Gucci. The star added the brand's signature GG Marmont belt to add more drama to her monochromatic look. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched heavy accessories. For her makeup, she went for her signature glam makeup look. With a seamless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, wispy lashes, brown lids and coral lips. Khushi left her wavy tresses all open, looking gorgeous as ever.

