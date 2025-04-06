Khushi Kapoor Welcome Summers In A Stylish Blue Bodycon Dress

Khushi Kapoor is currently enjoying her time vacationing. The star who is known for her impeccable fashion choices is never leaving a chance to stun us with her stunning beauty looks. Recently, Khushi shared a series of pictures from her vacation dump, and all we can do is look at her travel fashion looks.
In the picture, Khushi was seen wearing a blue denim bodycon printed dress that came with floral detailing all over it in a lighter shade of blue. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine and a thigh-high slit, adding more class to her look. Keeping up with the style, the star accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings, a golden choker, a watch, a pair of sunglasses and a matching Dior handbag.
For her makeup, Khushi went with her signature subtle-glam makeup look. With lots of highlighter and blush and contour on the cheeks, wispy lashes, mascara-coated eyes, brown lids, brown nude lips and open tresses, the star looked beautiful as ever.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world