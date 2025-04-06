Khushi Kapoor Welcome Summers In A Stylish Blue Bodycon Dress

Khushi Kapoor is currently enjoying her time vacationing. The star who is known for her impeccable fashion choices is never leaving a chance to stun us with her stunning beauty looks. Recently, Khushi shared a series of pictures from her vacation dump, and all we can do is look at her travel fashion looks.

In the picture, Khushi was seen wearing a blue denim bodycon printed dress that came with floral detailing all over it in a lighter shade of blue. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine and a thigh-high slit, adding more class to her look. Keeping up with the style, the star accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings, a golden choker, a watch, a pair of sunglasses and a matching Dior handbag.

For her makeup, Khushi went with her signature subtle-glam makeup look. With lots of highlighter and blush and contour on the cheeks, wispy lashes, mascara-coated eyes, brown lids, brown nude lips and open tresses, the star looked beautiful as ever.