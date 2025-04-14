Khushi Kapoor Stuns In A Red Embellished <i>Lehenga</i> Set As She Turned Showstopper For Shyamal And Bhumika

Khushi Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks. The star can ace any style from traditional to ethnic with utmost charm. Recently, the star walked as a showstopper at the ongoing fashion event. For the event, Khushi made heads turn in an all-red lehenga set.

Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp in a rich red lehenga ensemble. Her outfit came with heavy sequin embellishments, thread embroidery work and intricate accents. Her outfit consisted of a red off-shoulder blouse that came with beaded tassels, which she paired with a matching lehenga skirt that had a neat mermaid silhouette with subtle pleats. She further elevated her look by draping her dupatta in a cape style, adding more charm to her ethnic style.

Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a red Kundan choker that she paired with matching earrings. For her makeup, Khushi went with a subtle base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, red-peach shimmery lids, arched brows, and a soft red lip shade. The star completed her look by styling her hair in a neat centre-parted hairstyle, adding all the drama to her look.

