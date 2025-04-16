Khushi Kapoor Keeps It Glam In Soft Brown Eye Lids And Dewy Base

Khushi Kapoor is a big-time stunner. The star never fails to impress her fans with her back-to-back impeccable fashion.
Apart from her fashion choices, the star is also very well known for her subtle-glam beauty looks. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures, looking gorgeous as ever.
In the pictures, Khushi can be seen keeping her makeup subtle with a dewy matte base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured and bronzed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, arched eyebrows, light kohl on the eyeliner, soft smokey brown eyelids and a brown lip shade. The star complemented her look by accessorising it with a neck chain with V and K initials, also hinting at her relationship with actor Vedang Raina. The star completed her mirror selfie look by styling her hair in a messy bun while leaving her fringes on her forehead framing her face, just fine.
One can always count on Khushi Kapoor for some stunning beauty looks.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world