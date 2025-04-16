Khushi Kapoor Keeps It Glam In Soft Brown Eye Lids And Dewy Base

Khushi Kapoor is a big-time stunner. The star never fails to impress her fans with her back-to-back impeccable fashion.

Apart from her fashion choices, the star is also very well known for her subtle-glam beauty looks. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures, looking gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures, Khushi can be seen keeping her makeup subtle with a dewy matte base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured and bronzed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, arched eyebrows, light kohl on the eyeliner, soft smokey brown eyelids and a brown lip shade. The star complemented her look by accessorising it with a neck chain with V and K initials, also hinting at her relationship with actor Vedang Raina. The star completed her mirror selfie look by styling her hair in a messy bun while leaving her fringes on her forehead framing her face, just fine.

One can always count on Khushi Kapoor for some stunning beauty looks.