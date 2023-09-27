Katrina Kaif Is Announced As Uniqlo's First Indian Brand Ambassador Before Its Mumbai Store Launch

Katrina Kaif becomes the first ever Indian ambassador for UNIQLO

Apart from her work in the film industry, Katrina Kaif also has a penchant for beauty and fashion. After entering the beauty business with her brand Kay Beauty, the actress has added yet another endorsement to her kitty as she becomes the first Indian brand ambassador for Japanese fashion giant UNIQLO. The actress has never failed to make waves with her ground-breaking business moves and once again, she does it with her entry into the world of fashion.

Also Read: After 4 Years Of Their Indian Presence, This Brand Will Finally Open It's Doors To Mumbaikars In October

Known for their everyday staples and premium quality, UNIQLO's apparel has been a hit in fashion wardrobes. The brand launched in India in 2019 and this month will be finally arriving in Mumbai with two new stores. Katrina Kaif has always been busy doing things that connect deeply and this collaboration is just another one. For her bend towards the Japanese culture, Katrina said, "I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and its design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one's everyday wardrobe with."

Also Read: Katrina Is All About Soft Focus, Soft Hues And Soft Style With This Pastel Pink Anarkali

Keeping up with her global icon status, Katrina is expanding her already well-built portfolio. The fashion world is dynamic and the actress is all set to embark on the journey. Katrina's simple, minimal style absolutely resonates with the brand's favourites. Her one-year partnership will see Katrina endorse the brand's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign.

With UNIQLO now added to Katrina's roster, it joins her other lifestyle endorsements, most recently that being her brand ambassadorship for Etihad Airways earlier this month.