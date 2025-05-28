Karisma Tanna Looks 'Dreamy' In A Corset Top And Wrap-Around Skirt

Karisma Tanna just knows how to step out in style. From risque fits to elegant dresses, she can ace it all without breaking a sweat. And, her latest sartorial outing is a testament to the statement. This time, the Scoop actress dished out streetwear inspiration with a hint of feminine aesthetics.

Karisma Tanna picked out a two-piece outfit from the shelves of fashion outlet Ankita Dharman. It featured a Khadi halter-neck corset top that came with a wide neckline. Curved panelling added to the chic vibe. Textured nature-inspired prints in shades of dark green and soft pink added oomph and panache to the fit. The asymmetrical hemline of the fitted bodice created a sharp edge to the crop silhouette. Crisscross detailing at the back catered to the bold spin that Karisma pulled off with absolute grace.

For the bottom, Karisma Tanna resorted to a wrap-around dark green skirt from the same fashion label. It had frilly accents with blotches of leaf motifs on it. The skirt offered the perfect contrast to the beige corseted top.

In terms of accessories, Karisma Tanna kept it simple - ideal for letting the statement outfit shine. Stacked bronzed bracelets were her only form of jewellery. She ditched necklaces and earrings, making a case of subtle glam.

For makeup, Karisma Tanna allowed her blemish-free radiance to take centre stage. She opted for a dewy base and dabbed on a generous amount of contour to the high points of her cheeks. The actress skipped applying any blush, adhering to the less-is-more policy. Nude-tinted matte lips and wispy mascara-coated fluttery lashes completed her makeup. For the final touches of elegance, Karisma let her wavy tresses open as they cascaded in length gloriously till her waist.

Karisma Tanna's wardrobe collection is one for the books!