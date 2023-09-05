Kareena Kapoor's Rs 28,000 Burgundy Blazer Skirt And Bralette For The Jaane Jaan Trailer Launch Is The Perfect Contemporary Style Blend

Kareena Kapoor wearing a burgundy set in the city

Each time Kareena Kapoor makes a public appearance, she grabs eyeballs. Her aura, beauty, and impeccable style make her an icon. May it be her elaborate lehengas on festive occasions or her chic pantsuits which exude boss-babe energy, Kareena's wardrobe is envy-worthy. Her latest appearance in the city for the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan in a three-piece burgundy co-ord set got the style meter rising. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking as she dazzled in the Indo-Western look. The organza outfit from the clothing label Arohi was priced at around Rs 28,000 as per their official website. It included a halter neck bralette with a pre-draped pleated bottom and full-sleeved blazer which she carried over. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings and kept it simple as she opted for black strap heels. Her glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, ample mascara, and a glossy lip tint.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Smokey Eyes Are Proof That You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Classics

Kareena Kapoor in the city

Kareena Kapoor looked effortlessly stylish in the ravishing red outfit she wore recently. The tube outfit featured a corset bodice, followed by an A-line bottom and a stylish cut at the side. Kareena's red full-sleeved blazer completed her monochrome dressing. For makeup, she took the glam route. Kareena's no-accessory look was accompanied by a pair of nude pointed heels.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor "Plucked Up The Courage To Wear White On A Rainy Day" Served Her Well

Kareena Kapoor loves the burgundy colour palette. The actress picked a monochrome pantsuit in burgundy from the clothing label Alina Anwar Couture and paired it with a black lace bralette and leopard-printed Christian Louboutin heels. She kept the accessories minimal with a pair of golden stud earrings and opted for soft and subtle makeup.

Kareena Kapoor's love for monochrome dressing is making us love the trend too.

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Sported Razor Sharp Winged Eyeliner With A Mask Session In Between