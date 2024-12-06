Kareena Kapoor's Purple Oscar De La Renta Gown Stole The Show At The Red Sea Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor's unique sartorial fashion sense continues to captivate us. From exquisite sarees to trendy gowns, the actress' OOTDs are a testament to her bold and distinctive style. Recently, on Instagram, the diva posted a series of photos from her latest look at the Red Sea International Film Festival. She wore a floral-detail gown from Oscar De La Renta that simply exuded elegance. The ultra-feminine evening outfit featured exquisite three-dimensional orchid embroideries near the neckline and a pocket on one side, accentuating her overall look. The plum-hued velvet gown with a corset column silhouette created a stunning, tactile design. The strapless piece curated by her group of stylists also had a concealed back zipper and a centre back slit for providing comfort while walking. Additionally, a netmask in the same hue added a touch of drama to her outfit.

Kareena, however, didn't choose to forgo all accessories with her OOTN. Instead, she opted for statement earrings studded with diamonds and ruby. Her hairstylist, Mike Desir, combed her hair backwards in a sleek bun. In contrast, her makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, opted for an ample amount of blush on her cheeks and glossy pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her outfit. Moreover, defined brows, thin strokes of eyeliner, and glittery eyeshadow added a touch of sophistication to Kareena's overall look for the evening.

Kareena Kapoor has been making stunning fashion statement each time she steps out. Previously, she wore a black skirt top with a deep plunging neckline, defying the winter chill with her bold choice. The outfit featuring a corseted bustier and full sleeves attached to the extra deep V-neck top screamed class in all senses. She teamed it with a pencil skirt and looked stunning. A pristine necklace and matching stud earrings, along with a pair of pointed pump heels, completed her look.

Before that, Kareena Kapoor wore an off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown that perfectly accentuated her style. The outfit was complemented with a corseted bodice and a flowy pattern alongside the right amount of sparkly additions. Kareena balanced out all the glitz with rosy glam, featuring fresh blush on her cheeks, glossy lips, and kept her tresses open.

