Kareena Kapoor's Floral Sabyasachi Saree Is A 'Front Row' View Of Spring

Kareena Kapoor is as timeless as her classic floral saree

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her grand debut in the world of OTT with her upcoming movie Jaane Jaan. The trailer has already left the audience in awe, and the movie is scheduled to drop on September 2. It is not just the film that has got everyone buzzing; it is Bebo's promotional fashion game that is stealing the spotlight. In her latest appearance, the fashion icon embraced traditional vibes in a jaw-dropping Sabyasachi saree that was nothing short of pastel perfection. She wore a mint green saree adorned with blush pink, peach, and light green floral prints. An extra traditional element was added with golden gotta-patti borders. To match this ethereal ensemble, Kareena chose a sleeveless blouse that dared to plunge with its neckline and came with a backless design. From the accessory aisle, she picked pink danglers. Her hair was styled in a chic side-parted low ponytail. The glam squad worked their magic, giving her mascara-laden lashes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips that screamed elegance.

Kareena Kapoor is turning up the heat with every outfit during Jaane Jaan promotions. She left us stunned by wearing an awesome satin creation from the brand Aroka. Her tangerine top came with an overlapping neckline panel and trendy lantern slit sleeves. That's not all – the long coral cream skirt added a touch of sophistication, with its pleated wrap style creating a mesmerising flow. To amp up the glam factor, Kareena chose eye-catching dangler earrings and left her hair flowing freely. With a touch of subtle nude makeup, she sealed the deal of this look.

Bebo is all about making statements, even when she is posing with her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. While the guys looked sharp in their suits, Kareena Kapoor was absolutely fabulous in her OOTD. Weeks ago, the star wore a tube outfit that featured a corset bodice and a chic A-line bottom with a daring side cut. She added a sizzling hot red full-sleeved blazer to complete the look and created a monochrome masterpiece that is impossible to forget.

Kareena Kapoor's off-screen appearances are proof of why she is just not an actress, but also a fashion icon.

