Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan Series Is Back. This Time, In A Ravishing Red Fusion Set

Kareena Kapoor in an ethnic co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan is scheduled to release on September 21, 2023 on the OTT platform. The actress will be seen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in this thriller as she makes her OTT debut. Though the actress has a busy schedule, it gives her no excuse to be anything but fashionably on point. Proving it yet again, Kareena looked stunning as she was reportedly wearing a fusion-wear piece from designer label Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a silk kurta in a deep red colour which had dramatic billowy sleeves, a relaxed fit with an asymmetrical hemline, and silver embroidery adorning a V-neckline. The tassel embellishment added an edge to the outfit. Kareena opted for a dhoti-style skirt with a flowy silhouette to complete her Indo-western look. For accessories, she wore a pair of dangling earrings and metallic gold heels. Kareena's minimal dewy makeup with mascara-laden eyes, shimmering eyelids, and nude lip colour perfectly complemented her bright red attire

Kareena Kapoor in a red fusion-wear attire

Kareena Kapoor picked a three-piece burgundy co-ord set for the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan and looked absolutely breathtaking. The organza outfit from the clothing label Arohi included a halter neck bralette with a pre-draped pleated bottom and a full-sleeved blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings and kept it simple as she opted for glam makeup including shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, ample mascara, and a glossy lip tint.

Kareena Kapoor's affection towards monochromatic wardrobe choices is not unknown. The diva opted for a strapless black number featuring a figure-hugging silhouette. She teamed her signature smokey eyes with nude matte lips and left her tresses loose in beachy waves. For accessories, she picked a studded necklace to complete her minimal look.

