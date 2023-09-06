Kalki Koechlin On Working Mom Guilt And Separation Anxiety: 'She Was Holding On Like A Koala Bear'

Kalki Koechlin talks about motherhood

Motherhood may be one of life's rewarding phases but it definitely comes with its fair share of challenges. Separation anxiety when new mothers step back into the work environment is a very real concern for both, parent and child. However, it's assuring to know that even celebrities face the same worries as the rest of us. Kalki Koechlin, in an interview with SheThePeople, spoke about the first film she worked in after giving birth to her daughter Sappho. In the video, she says, "(For) the first film after I become a mother, the day before the shoot. It was really late at night, she was not letting go off me. She was holding on like a koala bear! I sat her down and I said, "Listen, I really want to do this film. It means a lot to me. I love you very much and I will be there every morning and every night for you. But in the middle, you've got to let me go and you've got to be with nanny."

Working moms are often forlorn about re-entering their jobs, simply because of the anxiety, worry and sadness they feel at leaving their young children at home. No matter how much they plan the day down to the last detail, baby-proof every corner in sight and leave them in the hands of the most capable caretakers, the guilt at leaving their youngling at home is a complex emotion. Explaining how she dealt with it, Kalki said, "The next morning, she asked "where's nanny", and she went off with her! So it was beautiful to realise that you can talk to your kids like real people and not mollycoddle them. No, sometimes it's hard and I have to make decisions and you should know that."

Kalki's very realistic life advice about motherhood was positively embraced by commenters, with most agreeing with her parenting methods. Kalki's latest film Goldfish revolves around a daughter's relationship with her mother who is suffering from dementia; which also takes from Kalki's personal relationship.

