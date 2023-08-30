Just Kriti Sanon With Her Rs 3.5 Lakh Versace Mini Dress And A Pair Of Tights

Kriti Sanon stylishly dressed in a black mini-dress

Kriti Sanon gives her fans different reasons to admire her. After more than a few successful on-screen moments, she introduced a beauty brand and a production house, adding more titles to her name. When she is not shooting or promoting her films, the actress is busy setting fashion goals. Her latest look is just another example. Opting for a chic LBD from designer label Versace, Kriti added a fresh spin to chic dressing by wearing a pair of tights with her look. The full-sleeved mini dress featured power shoulders with a body-hugging silhouette. The metal buttons at the front of the dress added glam to the monochrome look. Kriti kept her accessories minimal by adding a pair of pointed black heels to the look. Her glamorous makeup included shimmery eyelids, well-defined eyes, contoured cheeks, and a glossy lip tint.

Kriti Sanon's monochromatic fashion has received our love and attention in the past. The actress wore a stunning black pantsuit from Versace. The actress exuded boss-babe energy in her chic look. The outfit included a corseted bustier with a full-sleeved black blazer and a pair of wide-leg pants. Kriti accessorised the look with a choker necklace, many silver rings, and a pair of black pointed heels. Her minimal glam look included rosy blush, soft pink lip colour, and kohl-laden eyes with ample mascara.

Not long ago, Kriti Sanon picked a sheer gown in black from clothing brand Saint Laurent for the HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023. The outfit had a body-hugging fit and a beautiful fall at the bottom. She teamed it with a black bralette and cycling shorts beneath the sheer clothing. Leaving her tresses loose in soft curls, Kriti's dramatic makeup included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, and nude lip colour.

Who wouldn't love black a tad bit more after Kriti Sanon gave us so many glamorous options?

