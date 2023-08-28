Just Dua Lipa And Her Dua Barbie Doll, Dressed Like She Did In Dance The Night Away

Dua Lipa posed with her representative Barbie

For Dua Lipa, the Barbie era doesn't seem to end anytime soon. After dishing out the best of mermaid-inspired Barbie fashion on her Albanian vacation, the singer is celebrating her latest achievement with an extravagant trophy. Dua's single Dance The Night Away skyrocketed to the top of the charts recently and in an Instagram post, she was seen posing in a Barbie-inspired knitted bikini. The highlight of her look was her Barbie doll which looked like her character from the movie. The doll was seen donning the miniature version of the sequined Versace ensemble that the singer wore in the music video. She shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Dance The Night is Number 1 in the UK!!!! birthday week going strong @barbie @barbiethealbum !!! So much love to everyone listening and streaming."

The singer can absolutely make us want to Dance the Night Away with her fashion sensibilities. She inspired vacation envy yet again as she woke up and chose drama in a waist-high slit dress. The plunging red gown from Valentino was perfect to continue birthday celebrations. She teamed it up with layers of gold necklaces and chokers.

Dua Lipa was absolutely not short on high-end, vibrant fashion on her vacation and her birthday OOTD was her recent highlight. Dipped in luxe elements, the singer amalgamated street style with luxury as she looked dapper in a mesh Gucci bralette and lavender pants that came with crystal embellishment and silver chain detail.

Dua Lipa's Barbie era continues to make waves!