Jessica Alba Is Winter Chic In All Chanel Everything For Grazia Magazine Cover Shoot

Jessica's Winter-Wear Wardrobe Choices In Chanel Are Chic Beyond Words

What do we even say about Jessica Alba which hasn't been said before! The gorgeous Hollywood actress has an exquisite style and impeccable fashion choices. Not just in her movies, but her fashion is also top-notch. She adds her personal touch to every outfit she tries and we are just not saying but we have proof. The diva recently shot for Grazia in chic and elegant outfits from Chanel and set the temperatures soaring high, even in the chilly winters. From blazer dresses to jumpsuits, Jessica carried it all effortlessly.

Jessica Alba looked like a boss babe as she wore a knitted full-sleeved blazer dress from Chanel. The grey-toned outfit had black collars and black cuffs and looked chic as the diva accessorised it with a thin waist belt with a gold Chanel buckle. She wore a pair of black stockings with the dress and picked a pair of delicate earrings and a matching necklace with the look.

Jessica Alba's next look was an off-shoulder tube top in pastel pink with a grey-toned buckle at the neck and a grey strap showing front buttons. She teamed it with a pair of grey denim shorts. A thin waist belt in pink and a statement ring were the only accessories that accompanied her look. Her minimally glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, a dash of kohl and blush pink lip colour.

Giving chic winter wear inspiration in a fur midi skirt, Jessica made yet another style statement. The embellished black skirt featured silver details and a sassy side slit. She wore a pair of black stockings beneath the skirt and opted for black peep-toes with embellished silver buckles. She wore an all-white tank top with the look.

Jessica's deep blue coloured printed jumpsuit came with shimmery gold embellishment at the waist. She wore a pair of beige heels with the look which showcased oversized black bows above it. Loose tresses with minimal glam makeup completed Jessica's style.

Jessica Alba looked breathtaking in an all-black co-ord set which featured delicate shimmery details. The full-sleeved long top had collared details with sparkly star embellishments and a front slit. She wore a pair of black straight-fit pants with the look. Her all-black look was completed with a pair of black platform heels.

Jessica's last look was a slinky halter neck gown with shimmery details and a deep, plunging neckline. The body-hugging silhouette accentuated Jessica's well-toned body. She accessorised the look with chunky jewellery including a choker necklace, a pair of dangers, and bracelets.

We can't decide on a favourite look from Jessica Alba's photoshoot. Can you?

