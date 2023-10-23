Janhvi Kapoor's Pink And Gold Manish Malhotra Saree Fabulously Ups The Ethnic Sparkle Quotient

Janhvi's Blush Pink Saree Is The Festive Addition We Would Like To Make

Janhvi Kapoor's style bar has always been high ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. Breathtaking beauty, phenomenal fashion, and effortless style have made the star a fashionista for the youth. For the festive season in the country, Janhvi picked a blush pink sheer saree in silk from Manish Malhotra and graced us with her ethnic wardrobe choice. The graceful drape featured zari work in muted gold at the borders. Janhvi's short-sleeved blouse in gold matched the zari borders. The beauty complemented the ensemble with a strap blouse featuring a plunging neckline. For accessories, she wore a choker necklace with a pair of dangling earrings. Her rosy makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, ample mascara, pink blush, and matte lip colour. Tying her natural waves in a half ponytail, Janhvi completed the traditional look with a tiny bindi.

Also Read: From Floral Dresses To Denim Shorts, Janhvi Kapoor's Paris Holiday Style Looks Tres Magnifique

Slaying yet another Manish Malhotra creation, the actress looked absolutely stunning and glided in gold. The actress donned a shimmery silk sareefrom the ace designer's label. It featured heavy work patti borders with mirrorwork and a natural sheen throughout which gave Janhvi's look a majestic twist. The actress wore a backless embellished blouse in gold completing the monochrome look. Janhvi's accessories included a studded statement ring and a pair of studded danglers. For makeup, she wore shimmery eyelids, winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl, and a brownish lip gloss.

Also Read: With A Dreamy Glow And Wispy Lashes, Janhvi Kapoor Raises The Bar For Festive Glam

For Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a complete traditional look in a mustard-coloured Manish Malhotra saree. The yellow drape showcased a shimmer along with golden zari borders and intricate motifs at the pallu. She wore a short-sleeved silk blouse with the saree. Tying her hair in a sleek bun, she adorned it with a gajra. Radiant skin with minimal makeup and a bindi perfected Janhvi's traditional style.

Which is your favourite look of Janhvi Kapoor's from Manish Malhotra's label? Leave us a comment.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Mermaid Skirt Set Arrived Just When Our Lives Needed That Sparkle, Manish Malhotra Fashion Show