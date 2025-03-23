Janhvi Kapoor Serves "Statement Moves Only" In A Chic Burgundy Pantsuit

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion era is one to be bookmarked.

It is safe to say that the actress has mastered the art of acing anything and everything.

Apart from her modern desi girl fashion, it is her statement-making power-dressing style that often makes heads turn. The actress yet again is elevating her boss babe style with her freshest fashion offering. In an array of pictures shared by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the actress was seen serving "statement moves only" in an Alexander Mcqueen pantsuit.

She picked a stunning burgundy number to level up her boss lady game. The tailored fit of the silhouette perfectly added an extra edge to her style and the red satin collar details added contrast to her attire. She paired the chic blazer with matching pants and bag. Her nude makeup glam was just the perfect addition to complete her look. With a matte lip and coral blush, Janhvi's beauty game was too good to be missed.

