Janhvi Kapoor Is Scintillating As Ever In A Mermaid Lehenga For Kalki Fashion's Showstopping Rampwalk At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Janhvi Kapoor Is Scintillating For A Showstopping Ramp Walk

Fashion and Janhvi Kapoor can never be far apart. That's the case when the Bollywood fashionista makes it to the gym in athleisure sets, as well as when she is strutting down the red carpet. It was just as true when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. At the event, in collaboration with FDCI, Janhvi turned showstopper for Kalki. As per usual, she got heads turning and cameras clicking. When the lights went low and music hit a melodious note, there was Miss Kapoor, making a splash on the catwalk. Janhvi looked fabulous in a deep wine lehenga as the celebrity showstopper on the ramp for the Kalki showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. The lehenga may been Indian at its core but featured many Victorian elements like floral filigree, the cowl neckline, the over-the-shoulder drape and the mermaid silhouette of the skirt. In the middle of spring, it was rather fresh to see such jewel tones like a rich ruby-red on the runway, otherwise ruled by pastel favourites for a change this time of the year.

Janhvi Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

For the beauty look that paired with it, she opted for a French knot for the hairstyle and her makeup was kept minimal chic with the focus on the eyes. The Indo-European aesthetic was pure perfection from head to toe, quite literally.

Janhvi Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Kalki unveiled their new collection, titled Inara, at the event. The outfits featured 3D geometric and floral motifs along with tassels and fringe. From fish-cut lehengas to draped skirts, garments were detailed with ruffles and feathers.

