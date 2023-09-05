Janhvi Kapoor, In A Rs 23K Rust Orange Anavila Saree, Is Living In A Traditional Vintage Dream

Janhvi Kapoor's vintage look in a rust-orange saree

Janhvi Kapoor's grace and elegance are not unknown to us. Ever since the diva set foot in Bollywood, she has gained immense love for her effortless style. Her recent photoshoot in a rust-coloured linen saree from label Anavila was like living a vintage dream. According to the official website of the brand, the Indian Red Stripe Linen Sari is priced at INR 23,500. The rust-hued saree featured pinstripes in shades of yellow and red at the lower end and is neatly draped around the actress. Janhvi's elegance added even more charm to her look. She kept her makeup soft and subtle as she opted for a dewy look. Kohl-laden eyes, highlighted cheeks and a blush pink lip colour complemented her look flawlessly

Janhvi Kapoor's recent photoshoot in a linen saree from the same clothing label screamed elegance and simplicity. The Gulaal Zari Border Linen Sari from Anavila is made of handwoven linen and costs INR 24,500, as per their official website. She had draped the saree with pleats around the waist. Janhvi left her tresses loose in natural curls and adorned her hair with pink flowers which added grace to her vintage look. She accompanied the look with rosy makeup including blush, a dewy glow, pink eyelids, and pink lip colour.

Janhvi Kapoor's love for sarees can be seen from her wardrobe choices. For the promotions of Bawaal, Janhvi picked a bright green sheer saree and opted for a royal blue halter neck blouse to go with it. The saree was adorned with delicate embellishments at the borders. Janhvi's minimal makeup and limited jewellery choices were the perfect addition to her ethnic glam look.

Janhvi Kapoor's opulent beauty and grace are magnified by the choice of her sarees.

