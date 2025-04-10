On A Weekend Trip From Delhi To Jaipur, Top 10 Luxury Hotels And Resorts To Stay At

Jaipur isn't just a city; it's a royal mood where every corner whispers tales of grandeur, and every sunset feels straight out of a painting. And if you're craving a stay as grand as its palaces, these 10 luxury hotels and resorts are your golden ticket to living like royalty, albeit for a weekend.

So, if you're planning a weekend trip from Delhi to Jaipur, pick from these luxury hotels and resorts to stay at.

1. Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Photo: tajhotels.com

Step into Jaipur's regal past at Rambagh Palace, where hand-carved marble, Mughal gardens, and grand ballrooms set the stage for an opulent stay. Savour royal Indian delicacies at Suvarna Mahal, unwind at the Polo Bar, or sip cocktails aboard a vintage steam train at Steam.

Built in 1835, Rambagh Palace is a royal legacy and known for its exceptional hospitality. Not for nothing was Rambagh Palace crowned the Best Hotel In The World in 2023, after all.

2. Rajmahal RAAS Palace, Jaipur

Photo: TripAdvisor

A stunning blend of classic and contemporary, Rajmahal Palace offers an art deco charm with lush gardens and a dreamy pool.

Indulge in exquisite dining at Colonnade and 51 Shades of Pink, or soak in Jaipur's rich history from this royal retreat in the heart of the Pink City. Rajmahal RASS palace is where heritage meets glamour.

3. The Leela Palace Jaipur

Photo: leela.com

With mesmerising Aravalli views, coral-hued elegance, and lavish palace rooms, The Leela Palace Jaipur is where grandeur meets comfort. Enjoy an unparalleled service, evening rituals, and plush amenities for an unforgettable stay in Rajasthan.

4. Taj Devi Ratn Resort and Spa, Jaipur

Photo: tajhotels.com

Nestled in the Aravallis, this 20-acre retreat blends Jaipur's heritage with astronomical wonders. Taj Devi Ratn Resort and Spa is a tribute to the 18th Century Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The coral-pink domed reception, intricate latticework, and celestial-inspired luxury make it a mesmerising getaway steeped in art and culture.

5. ITC Rajputana, Jaipur

Photo: agoda.com

Inspired by Rajasthan's grand havelis, ITC Rajputana offers red-brick elegance, secluded courtyards, and timeless fountains. Located in the heart of the city, it's the perfect blend of regal charm and modern luxury laced with royal comfort.

6. The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

Photo: oberoihotels.com

Sprawled across lush gardens with flaming torches and reflection pools, this award-winning resort offers luxury tents, fine dining, and specially curated romantic experiences for an unforgettable royal retreat. This place is a dream in Jaipur.

7. Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur

Photo: tajhotels.com

Set amidst 18 acres of lush gardens, this restored palace lets you experience Jaipur's royal past. Indulge in fine dining at Cinnamon and Giardino or unwind at the J Wellness Circle, a renowned spa and holistic wellness sanctuary, for the perfect laidback regal escape.

This heritage resort is close to the main shopping districts and historical landmarks of Jaipur, including the Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal and City Palace.

8. Le Meridien Jaipur Resort and Spa, Jaipur

Photo: marriott.com

Surrounded by 25 acres of landscaped grounds in Kukas, this serene escape blends elegance with indulgence. From lavish villas with sunken bathtubs to a rejuvenating spa and an on-call butler service, every moment here is designed for ultimate relaxation.

9. Alila Fort Bishangarh, Jaipur

Photo: alilahotels.com

Perched atop a hill in the Aravalli range, this 235-year-old fort-turned-hotel, after a 7-year ecological restoration, is a masterpiece of Rajput and Mughal design. With breathtaking views, historic charm, and unmatched tranquility, it's a step back into Rajasthan's royal past.

The remote location and local culture make Alila Fort Bishangarh the perfect setting for a quiet weekend.

10. Brij Bageecha Jaipur

Photo: brijhotels.com

Unwind in a luxurious villa with a private plunge pool at this pet-friendly haven. From camel rides and pottery, to heritage tours and village walks, Brij Bageecha is where cultural charm meets ultimate relaxation.

(Written By Parul)