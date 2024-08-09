It's Raining Flower Showers With Deepika Padukone In A Bright Green Floral Sabyasachi Kurta

Deepika Padukone is a bright and chic mama-to-be in Sabyasachi's signature long kurta

Deepika Padukone is not very far away from bringing her child into this world but that hasn't stopped her from making it rain with her fashion choices during her pregnancy. The glamorous remains consistent to it when it is ingrained in their personality. Away from duty calls, Deepika Padukone's casual date nights are no less glam. She was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a long kurta with bright floral motifs loosely worn over her baby bump paired with white wide-legged trousers. The kurta from Sabyasachi is easy to recognise for the signature prints featuring large floral prints. Comfort is key but never at the cost of style for one of Bollywood's chicest divas, who will certainly make for a chic mom too. So even though the loose silhouette offers comfort, the pairing with her Louis Vuitton Dauphine handbag and pointed tan flat sandals elevated her look. The monochrome touch of the accessories matched her wavy caramel locks too. For makeup, it was simple with neutral eyeshadow, blush, and a nude lip. But the happy mama glows and glows from within beating any makeup product it possibly could.

Deepika Padukone in the city

The black dress is an unmissable wardrobe staple. The maternity wardrobe too is no exception it. But unlike its baggier silhouette preferences, the bodycon dress is quickly replacing the notion of maternity styles. Deepika Padukone may be partly responsible for it. The black ribbed midi dress from Loewe worn for Kalki 2898 AD looked so perfect on her pregnant figure, we wish we get to see her wear it again and again even after her baby is born.

Deepika Padukone's love for flowing silhouettes goes beyond her pregnancy. But she has been able to bring it to the limelight from time to time effortlessly paving the way like bright sunshine. Her long custom-made Gauri And Nainika dress fitted at the bust and flowing from it is comfort and style summed in a glamorous outfit. Trust Deepika Padukone to make anything she wears look like a million bucks.

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style will go down in history for being so effortlessly comfortable chic.

