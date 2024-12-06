It's Beginning To Look Like Sparkle Season, Thanks To Disha Patani In This Dress

Disha Patani is back with yet another inspiration to turn heads at any party. On Instagram, the diva posted an array of photos wearing a sparkly mini dress that is everything you need for your next party look. Disha's powder blue-hued outfit featured a semi-sheer number with stone embellishments all over it. Alongside it, intricate designs to form a corset-like structure with a tiny thigh-high slit, sweetheart neckline, and noodle straps made the ensemble a must-have piece. The fashionista layered her sparkly dress with a black bikini to add an oomph factor to her glam. Disha ditched any accessories with her OOTN and opted for only a pair of sleek, shimmery earrings. Her messy, middle-parted hair, flowing down on her shoulders, added a rustic glam element to her overall look. For makeup, she went for pink lips with a dollop of highlighter on her T-zone. Winged eyeliner with mascara-laded lashes and thin strokes of kohl in the waterline rounded off her startling appearance for the night.

Blue seems to be Disha Patani's favourite colour. Previously, she wore a strapless gown in the same shade, raising the temperatures even in this winter. The stunning dress featured a corseted bustier, a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit, accentuating her silhouette. Delicate sequin embellishments added an element of drama to her bold outfit, and she paired it with minimalist accessories. The actress wore a pristine necklace with matching drop earrings and a sleek bracelet. A pair of silver heels elevated her look. Additionally, her soft, wavy hairstyle and subtle, dewy makeup complemented her outfit perfectly.

Before that, Disha Patani showed what else in blue she has in her wardrobe. In another Instagram post, she shared an array of photos donning a sequinned powder blue number. The dress featured a strapless, corseted bustier embellished with rhinestones of all kinds. It was attached to a flowy powder blue fabric that came with a dazzling thigh-high slit. A messy bun, dewy makeup and silver heels made her look perfect for the evening. For accessories, she chose a bracelet, statement rings and a pair of earrings studded with a precious blue stone.

Disha Patani and her blue dresses are undoubtedly serving as inspiration.

