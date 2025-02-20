"It's Almost Summer" For Shefali Jariwala In A Chic Orange Swim Set

For Shefali Jariwala, "it's almost summer" and her latest post is proof enough.

The actress loves to dish out goals with her chic poolside style. Here's what she posted:

The actress is back at her game of serving looks with her latest look. She posted an array of pictures of pictures where she was seen enjoying pool time in the most stylish way. She opted a slightly shimmer rustic orange bikini that came with a strappy, plunging neckline top and a matching bikini bottom. With nude lips and a minimal dewy glam, Shefali's pool look was worth bookmarking.

Previously, the actress turned to yet another fabulous look to make her pool days even better. She picked a chic black swimsuit to already serve summer vibes. The plunging neckline perfectly suited the strappy pattern. A pair of shades and dainty earrings were all that she needed to complete her look.

