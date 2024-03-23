It Isn't Hot Cocoa Season But It Sure Could Be If It's Sonam Bajwa In This Cutout Dress

Sonam Bajwa in this brown dress makes an impressive date night dressing addition

There's not much to be said about Sonam Bajwa's style except for how fantastic she looks in anything she wears. A minimal approach with a diamond-shaped cutout though no less, Sonam Bajwa has already trumped all the other dresses in her wardrobe with her latest post in this brown one. It's a flowy brown maxi dress with ruffles and a slit on the side and minus the glitter exudes glam of a different kind. Against the spring florals, Sonam's addition looked just as fresh. For makeup and hair, it is simple and without the fuss - her signature voluminous hair is left open and for makeup, it's nothing but skincare-focused with just a hint of tint.

The monochrome memo is always strong for Sonam Bajwa. Be it night outs in town or movie promotions, it can't be complete without playing with a single-tone outfit topped with matching accessories. For what seemed like a special dinner date night, the noir pairing is beyond perfect and in that she lends her extra charm with a pair of sleek black heels and a mini Lady Dior handbag when she poses sideways to show us her svelte physique.

Neutral tones often rule Sonam Bajwa's wardrobe. But that isn't to say there's room for a little colour every once in a while. In a strapless pastel pink maxi dress, she could pass off any month of the year as springtime.

The key to Sonam Bajwa's heart lies in the perfect monochrome looks out there that make her look and feel fabulous.

