Blake Lively's Retro Glam In A Golden Dress And Hollywood Waves For Vogue's Iconic Shoot Hits The Roof

Blake Lively's Retro Glam Quotient For Vogue's Iconic Shoot Hits The Roof

It is safe to say that Blake Lively is fashion's favourite girl at the moment. From trendy style to fetching and finding from vintage archives, the actress can truly look fabulously fashionable in anything and everything. After stunning us with her back-to-back promotional looks, the actress is serving her ultimate fashion goals in Baz Luhrmann-directed, Hitchcock-inspired Vogue cover. She delivered an array of looks that seemed nothing short of a fashion fiesta. For the first look, Blake Lively redefined the glam factor in a breathtaking golden gown that was adorned with the right kind of glitz. The figure-grazing silhouette was flattering enough to deliver a statement. The plunging neckline simply added an oomph and the Cartier necklace was indeed perfect to complete her look.

Baz Luhrmann-directed Vogue shoot gave us a new flair for fashion. For another look, Blake Lively slipped into a jet black catsuit to match the Hitchcock-inspired fashion fantasia. She looked stunning as she indeed rocked the aesthetic. With ruby red lips, black shades and matte glam, her look was right on point.

For another look, Blake Lively played another look as she raised the beach-style bar higher. She looked vacay-ready in a white and red beach mini dress. The plunging strapless neckline was perfect to add oomph to her look. Soft curls, red lips and retro sunglasses were perfect to complete her OOTD.

Next up, she rocked the retro aesthetic as she slipped into a black and white flowy polka dot dress. The sleeveless style perfectly complemented the flowy flare of her style. Her matte glam was just the fitting choice to round off her look.

Her couture-clad modern style looked brilliant in an all-black fit. She looked perfect in a monochrome black gown that came with a plunging neckline and strappy pattern. She tied her hair in a ponytail to nail the beauty aspect too.

Trust Blake Lively to redefine glam style for you