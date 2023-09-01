Is That A Painting Come To Life Or Janhvi Kapoor In A Rs 24,500 Pink Anavila Linen Saree?

Janhvi Kapoor in a linen saree

Janhvi Kapoor in sarees is the epitome of grace and elegance. On more than one occasion, the actress has proved that she carries traditional Indian sarees effortlessly. Her latest photoshoot is no exception. Janhvi looked no less than a mythological princess when she draped herself in a blush pink linen saree from the clothing label Anavila. The Gulaal Zari Border Linen Sari is made of handwoven linen and costs Rs 24,500, as per the official website. She had draped the saree in a tube-like manner and pleated it around the waist. The saree featured delicate zari borders at the bustline and lower pleats. She left her tresses loose in natural curls and adorned her hair with pink flowers. Janhvi's no-accessory look was completed with rosy makeup including blush, a dewy glow, pink eyelids, and a pink lip colour.

The blush pink looks even more charming when Janhvi Kapoor chooses to wear it. The actress picked a sheer organza saree in a blush pink colour palette. She teamed the lacy drape with a spaghetti-sleeve blouse that was perfectly complemented by baby-pink eyelids, blushed cheeks and pink lips. She left her hair strands loose in a natural manner.

Do you remember Janhvi Kapoor's saree shenanigans in white and gold? Her white drape with a golden patti border was simple yet classy. The actress picked a short-sleeved blouse with the look which featured a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves. Janhvi opted for winged eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes, structured contouring, and a dash of blush with brown lip colour.

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous sarees are envy-worthy, no doubt.

