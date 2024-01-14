Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Nita Ambani And Mukesh Ambani Twinning In Black Is Pure Power Couple Style Goals

Nita And Mukesh Ambani Twinning In Black Is Pure Power Couple Style Goals

Saturday marked a star-studded night in Mumbai, as the biggest names from Tinsel Town gathered under one roof to attend the grand wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the who's-who of Bollywood turned up to celebrate Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. But for many, it was the Ambanis who stole the limelight with their twinning and winning game. Putting their best fashion foot forward, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani looked as regal as ever in their all-black look. After all, the fashion world is well aware that one can never go wrong with black.

For the starry night, Nita Ambani rested faith in the hands of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Reminiscent of an illuminated night sky, Nita draped herself in a black chiffon saree, heavily embellished with an overall sequin work. Its broad borders were adorned with subtle embroidery, while the rest of the drape was covered in simmer work. The heavily embroidered pallu of the drape highlighted equally shimmery tassels. Nita Ambani styled the saree with a blouse featuring floral embroidery and a square neckline. The blouse's short sleeves were adorned with similar patterned tassels. Nita Ambani completed her look with a matching shimmery bow-shaped clutch. What was left of the gleam was added by Nita Ambani's diamond set with matching studs and bangles. Ms Ambani rounded off her look with minimal pink glam that included kohl-rimmed eyes and without wing eyeliner. Mukesh Ambani complemented his wife in a loose-fitted bandhgala with a mock neckline. He paired it with similarly loose-fitted and matching trousers. Creating a perfect contrast to his all-black look, Mukesh Ambani styled his bandhgala with a red checkered pocket square. The final touch was his black formal shoes.

Nita Ambani's saree-torial wonders have, deservedly, always grabbed headlines. On the occasion of her 60th birthday, she picked a pretty pink Benarasi drape. She created a splendid monochrome look by pairing it with a matching pink blouse with short sleeves. For accessories, Nita wore a layered pearl necklace, ornate diamond studs and a diamond bangle, yet again acing the festive ethnic look. Mukesh Ambani looked smart as ever in his simple white kurta with matching churidar pyjamas. He styled his look with plum-hued Nehru Jacket.

Nita Ambani's elegant fashion sense is legendary and her saree picks are impeccable. With Mukesh Ambani matching stately style, this power couple's sartorial picks will always leave fashionistas wanting more.

