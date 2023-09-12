Inside The G20 Spouses' Events: Designer Manish Malhotra Dazzled With A Celebration Of Indian Craftsmanship

The G20 cultural events in New Delhi

The recent G20 Summit in New Delhi saw world leaders unite under one roof to discuss trade and treaties at India's very first event as a host. Accompanying many of the dignitaries were their spouses, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's wife Yuko Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo's wife Iriana Joko amongst others. While the global first ladies made headlines for their culturally-driven and chic fashion choices throughout the event, they also spent their time immersing themselves in the history of India's textiles, craftsmanship and lifestyle over the 2 days of the G20 summit.

At a spouses' cultural event in New Delhi's Jaipur House, renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra presented an interpretation of the exquisite crafts of Phulkari, Chikankari, and Zardosi with his collection of brightly embroidered jackets and beaded lehengas that showcased the various forms of embroidery and threadwork.

The National Gallery of Modern Art saw weavers from Gujarat, craft revivalists from Kashmir, women entrepreneurs from Nagaland as well as Delhi and Maharashtra converge to display their traditional art forms like Ajrakh work. Akshata Murty even tried her hand at block printing fabric at the event.

The Ministry of Culture displayed some of India's finest textiles at the event, wherein Mrs Emine Erdogan, wife of the President of Turkiye was captured appreciating the craftsmanship of the fabrics.

Kishida Yuko was taken through the history of Ayurveda in India and the deep ties it has with the Indian beauty industry. She was given a glimpse into the Ayurvedic products from the Indian beauty world.

The G20 Leaders' spouses were also in for a treat with a curated cultural exhibition called Roots & Routes that took them through the various facets of India's history and culture.

It was certainly an enlightening trip to New Delhi for the first ladies of the world as well.

